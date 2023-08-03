South Korean Battery Makers Face Decline in Market Share

Three major South Korean battery manufacturers, LG Energy Solution Ltd. (LGES), Samsung SDI Co., and SK On Co., have experienced a decline in their market share in the first half of this year compared to the previous year. According to industry tracker SNE Research, their combined market share dropped from 26.1 percent to 23.9 percent.

However, this decline is not indicative of a slowdown in their business but rather the result of the impressive growth of Chinese competitors. Chinese battery manufacturers CATL and BYD now hold a combined share of over 52 percent, surpassing their South Korean counterparts.

LGES has maintained its position as the third-largest battery manufacturer, with a market share of 14.5 percent. SK On accounted for 5.2 percent, while Samsung SDI ranked seventh with 4.1 percent.

Despite the decrease in market share, all three South Korean battery makers have experienced double-digit growth in battery installations in the first half of the year. LGES installed 44.1 gigawatt hours (GWh) of batteries in electric vehicles, representing a significant increase of 50.3 percent compared to the previous year. SK On installed 15.9 GWh, a 16.1 percent increase, and Samsung SDI installed 12.6 GWh, marking a growth of 28.2 percent.

The growth in battery installations can be attributed to the strong sales of electric vehicles equipped with batteries from these South Korean companies. LGES batteries are used by major automakers such as Tesla, Volkswagen, and Ford. SK On supplies batteries for Hyundai, Kia, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles, while Samsung SDI batteries are installed in Rivian, BMW, and Audi vehicles.

Overall, while their market share has declined, the South Korean battery manufacturers continue to experience growth in battery installations, driven by their strong presence in key electric vehicle markets.