South Korean Battery Companies Focus on Energy Storage System (ESS) Battery Market

South Korean battery companies are intensifying their efforts to enter the fast-growing energy storage system (ESS) battery market, which is experiencing significant growth similar to the electric vehicle industry.

LG Energy Solution, once a frontrunner in the ESS market but now in fourth place due to competition from Chinese counterparts, is restructuring its operations to prioritize lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries as a core strategy. LFP batteries have become dominant in the market, surpassing domestic companies that mainly produce ternary batteries like nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM). The cost-effectiveness and safety advantages of LFP batteries have contributed to the decline of domestic companies’ global rankings.

In 2020, LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI held a combined market share of 55 percent in the global ESS battery market. However, within just two years, their individual market shares dropped to 7.5 percent and 7.3 percent, respectively, by the end of 2022. Chinese company CATL is now leading the global battery market and has secured a significant 43.4 percent market share in the ESS sector. BYD and EVE Energy follow with 11.5 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively. LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI are in the fourth and fifth positions, while Chinese companies REPT, Great Power, and Guoxuan occupy the sixth to eighth places.

LFP batteries are heavier and have reduced performance in low temperatures compared to ternary batteries. However, their cost-effectiveness is higher as they do not contain cobalt in their main raw materials and instead use iron. While the increased weight may impact driving range for electric vehicles, it is less of a concern in stationary ESS applications.

To adapt to the market, LG Energy Solution is restructuring its supply chain to focus on LFP batteries. The company is producing ESS products using LFP batteries at its manufacturing line in Nanjing, China, and aims to fill the gap left by Chinese companies in the North American ESS market.

Samsung SDI is leveraging its expertise in ternary batteries to meet the demands of the ESS market. Despite the expected shift towards LFP batteries, Samsung SDI believes ternary batteries still offer advantages in capacity per unit volume. The company focuses on prismatic batteries for its ESS products.

Meanwhile, SK Energy prioritizes its growth strategy in the electric vehicle market rather than ESS. While the company does produce some ESS products, it reportedly contributes only a small portion to its overall revenue.