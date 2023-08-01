Councils in South East Wales Aim to Lead in Semiconductor Industry

Councils in South East Wales are working towards attracting new investment in the semiconductor industry, with the aim of positioning the region at the forefront of this sector. Semiconductors play a crucial role in various electronic and computer devices, and are considered one of the key technologies of the future by the UK Government.

The region has been focusing on the development of a semiconductor plant cluster, which includes multiple factories in Newport. This strategic positioning aligns with the UK’s semiconductor strategy. The Cardiff Capital Region (CCR), representing ten local authorities in South East Wales, has released a report acknowledging the region’s reputation for its compound semiconductor cluster. The CCR also welcomes the UK Government’s commitment of £1 billion to research and develop next-generation compound semiconductors.

While acknowledging that the UK’s investment in the sector falls short compared to the US and the European Union, the CCR sees potential in overseas partnerships and investment. The region aims to leverage American funding and establish partnerships with the US to boost the semiconductor industry in South East Wales.

However, there are concerns regarding a recent downturn in the semiconductor market, primarily due to declining sales of smartphones and other electronic devices. Industry experts predict that this downturn will persist until the first half of 2023, with an anticipated return to growth in the second half of the year.

Additionally, uncertainty surrounds the future of the Wafer Fab plant in Newport following the UK Government’s intervention to reverse Nexperia’s takeover due to national security concerns. Despite these challenges, the CCR views the UK Government’s investment as a significant opportunity for the region to lead in semiconductor research and development.

In summary, South East Wales aims to position itself as a leading player in the semiconductor industry. The region recognizes the need for further investment and partnerships, both domestically and internationally, to overcome challenges and seize opportunities in this rapidly evolving sector.