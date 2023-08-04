South Africa Faces Regulatory Challenges with Starlink Satellite Broadband Service

South Africa is encountering regulatory hurdles in its efforts to obtain a direct rollout of the Starlink satellite broadband service. SpaceX, the parent company of Starlink, has categorized the country as a low-priority area due to strict telecoms ownership requirements and regulatory obstacles.

Despite these challenges, a local ISP named IT Lec has found a way to offer the service by bulk-importing Starlink kits and facilitating over 2,600 sign-ups through its roaming feature. Currently, IT Lec charges R15,000 for the Starlink kit and R1,799 per month for residential service with roaming. While awaiting solutions to the regulatory issues, the ISP is contemplating registering a Starlink account in Mozambique to serve neighboring countries and bypass export problems.

The primary reason for South Africa’s difficulty in obtaining a direct Starlink rollout is the requirement set forth in the Electronics Communications Act, which mandates that telecoms licensees must have 30% ownership by historically disadvantaged groups. Furthermore, the regulator has refrained from issuing individual electronic communications services (ECS) or ECNS licenses for several years, thereby negatively impacting small ISPs that contribute to industry goals.

To address stock shortages from the countries where the kits originate, IT Lec has temporarily halted pre-orders. However, the ISP is optimistic that a new Starlink production facility will resolve this issue by the end of the year. Additionally, IT Lec has received inquiries from individuals in Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe who are interested in acquiring the service. To overcome regulatory obstacles in exporting to neighboring countries, IT Lec is exploring the possibility of registering a Starlink account in Mozambique.

IT Lec has engaged in discussions with the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) with hopes of reaching an agreement regarding its Starlink offering. Nevertheless, the regulator has not provided any guidance on the next steps. Interestingly, Starlink does not currently enforce the time limit on the roaming service, which requires users to return to the kit’s originating country every two months.