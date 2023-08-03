South Africa Awaits the Arrival of Starlink Amid Regulatory Hurdles

South Africa is still anticipating the launch of SpaceX’s satellite internet service, Starlink, but it has been categorized as a low-priority area due to regulatory challenges. While Starlink has already made its presence known in other markets, South African citizens are left waiting.

SpaceX determines the priority of Starlink rollout based on a country’s registration and licensing requirements. Countries without any criteria are high-priority, those with few challenges are medium-priority, and those with licensing obstacles are deemed low-priority. Unfortunately, South Africa falls into the low-priority category.

One of the major hurdles for SpaceX in South Africa is the requirement for historically disadvantaged groups to own at least 30% of any telecommunications company seeking a license. Currently, Starlink does not meet this prerequisite, making it impossible to obtain a license.

Although Starlink is available in some African countries such as Nigeria, Mozambique, and Kenya, it has yet to be introduced in South Africa. However, SpaceX plans to expand its satellite service to more countries by the end of 2024.

In addition to the licensing challenge, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has not approved any license requests for some time. This has caused difficulties for small-scale internet service providers (ISPs) and their contributions to South Africa’s Black Economic Empowerment roadmap.

Despite not being officially available in South Africa, local ISP IT Lec has been importing the necessary hardware for consumers to access Starlink’s roaming service. IT Lec provides users with the required router and antenna for a cost of R15,000 (approximately $800) including taxes and import duties, along with a monthly fee of R1,799 (around $100) for the service.

IT Lec has already received 2,600 sign-ups for the Starlink service. However, due to stock shortages, the ISP has temporarily closed pre-orders for the roaming kits. There has also been interest from users in neighboring countries like Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, where Starlink is set to officially launch later this year.

To address future regulatory challenges, IT Lec has attempted to secure an ECS license without success. The ISP has also faced difficulties in explaining the workings of Starlink to ICASA officials.