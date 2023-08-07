The Magic Tradeshow: A Glimpse into Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Trends

The Magic tradeshow is scheduled to make its return to Las Vegas from August 7-9. To provide attendees with valuable insights for the upcoming season, Informa Fashion Markets, the tradeshow organizer, recently hosted a webinar featuring Nia Silva, the Director of Materials at Fashion Snoops. Silva delved into the key trends and themes to watch for in Fall/Winter 2024-2025.

One of the material themes driving innovation in the textile industry is “Sentimental,” which centers around nostalgia, deeper connections, and recovered craftsmanship. Sustainability is also a prominent focus, with an emphasis on responsibly sourced woolens, undyed wool, and upcycled metals and stones.

The “Immersive” theme explores the integration of new technologies, inviting dreamy landscapes and slightly bizarre prints. Color plays a pivotal role in bringing these ideas to life, with a palette ranging from vibrant hues to cooler grays. Biophilic embroideries and plant-based leathers further contribute to the futuristic vibe.

Inspired by fragmented constructions, open critique of corporations, and supply chain transparency, the “Chaos” theme features intense shades such as oxblood and lava, contrasting with grounding gray, blue, and tan tones. Functional materials, including heat-resistant fibers and technical knits, highlight the importance of protection.

In contrast, the “Fragility” theme celebrates delicate designs, slow repairs, and the “divine feminine.” Restorative colors like sea salt and winter coral are juxtaposed with neutrals. Soft quilting, sheer fabrics, and imperfect metallic finishes embody the essence of fragility.

Designers must also navigate changes in the sourcing and manufacturing landscape. Shorter production schedules require streamlined processes and waste reduction. Repurposing waste is becoming more common and economically viable. Transparency and accountability are driving new sourcing practices, including the integration of blockchain and RFID technology. Digitization of fabrics and trends enables more efficient and sustainable sourcing.

As the Magic tradeshow approaches, attendees can look forward to exploring these trends and themes and finding inspiration for their Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collections.