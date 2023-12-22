New England Patriots Assistant Coach Joins Syracuse University

Patriots wide receivers coach Ross Douglas has made the decision to leave the team and join the offensive staff at Syracuse University. According to a source, Douglas will be coaching receivers and taking on additional responsibilities within the offense under new Syracuse coach Fran Brown. Douglas, who joined the Patriots as a defensive quality control coach in 2021 through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program, transitioned to his current position before the 2022 season.

With his move to the offensive staff at Syracuse, Douglas is expected to bring his expertise and knowledge to help improve the team’s performance. At just 29 years old, Douglas became the youngest position coach in the NFL when Patriots head coach Bill Belichick moved him to offense. He has been coaching receivers for the past two seasons alongside Troy Brown, who was the team’s receivers/returners coach.

Douglas was recently recognized by the NFL Network as one of the rising assistant coaches in the league. His impact on the Patriots was evident, as multiple players expressed belief in his potential to become a future head coach or offensive coordinator. This move to Syracuse provides him with an opportunity to further develop his coaching skills and contribute to the success of the university’s football program.

The Patriots have also experienced another loss as practice-squad linebacker Calvin Munson has joined the Miami Dolphins. Munson had appeared in three games this season, making contributions on both defense and special teams. With Munson’s departure, the Patriots now have two vacant spots on their practice squad.

As the Patriots deal with these coaching changes and roster adjustments, they will continue to strive for success on the field. The team’s history of winning Super Bowls reflects their commitment to excellence, and the departure of Ross Douglas will be an opportunity for the Patriots to explore new coaching strategies and talents to further their achievements.