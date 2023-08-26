Warframe Developer Unveils New Details about Soulframe at TennoCon 2023

At TennoCon 2023, Digital Extremes, the developer behind the popular game Warframe, shared exciting new information about their upcoming free-to-play game, Soulframe. The presentation included an extensive gameplay demonstration that showcased a fusion of Warframe and FromSoftware’s Elden Ring.

Players can expect fluid gameplay and controls, with glimpses of magic combat and stealth gameplay. The Plain of Souls and the Nightfold tent were introduced as key locations in the game. The Plain of Souls will serve as a village for ancestors as players unlock more of the world’s history and progress through Soulframe.

Digital Extremes also revealed that Soulframe will incorporate RPG elements, acknowledging that the RPG genre is slightly outside their usual expertise. The skillset in Soulframe is divided into three stats known as Virtues: Courage, Spirit, and Grace, reminiscent of fighter, magic, and assassin characters seen in fantasy RPG games.

Soulframe’s Virtues streamline the typical stats found in fighter, magic, and assassin builds, providing a unique approach to character progression. Inventory management in Soulframe is also introduced, with players having slots for weapons, wearables, and souls. In the game’s narrative, the player-controlled character, called the Envoy, has their soul and heart taken from them. To regain permanent skills, Envoy must reconnect with their ancestors and collect their souls.

Another exciting feature in Soulframe is the ability to seamlessly switch classes, similar to Warframe. This feature, called Pacts, offers three different perks. The demo showcased two Pacts: Fey and Ode Tempest.

Soulframe was initially announced at TennoCon last year and is described as a free-to-play open-world adventure influenced by themes of nature, restoration, and exploration. The game draws inspiration from projects like Princess Mononoke. However, Digital Extremes has not yet revealed a release date for Soulframe.

Source: IGN