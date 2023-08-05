Charming Home in Sought-After East Hill Neighborhood

This spacious four-bedroom, 1.5-bath home is located in the highly desirable East Hill neighborhood. With its Mediterranean-style design, beautiful hardwood flooring, arched doorways, and original windows, this residence offers a tranquil and inviting atmosphere for families, couples, and retirees.

The open living space, large kitchen, and office area provide ample room for comfortable living. Additionally, there is potential to create a multi-family living space if desired. The home’s exterior presents a majestic facade, creating a grand impression upon arrival. The front porch is perfect for enjoying a swing or rocking chairs.

Inside, the living area is filled with natural light, making it an ideal space for hosting guests. The wood-burning brick fireplace adds both charm and warmth during the winter months. The kitchen is spacious, well-planned, and features a charming private deck that is perfect for al fresco dining or enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning.

The first floor includes a sizeable bedroom currently used as a den, complete with a walk-in closet. Upstairs, there are three more spacious bedrooms, each offering ample closet space. A chic full bathroom serves these bedrooms. The private office space can also serve as a playroom, sitting area, or studio.

Outside, the large backyard boasts mature foliage and includes a metal storage building, a potting shed, and a paved parking area. The home offers several upgrades, including a newer roof installed in 2019, a home re-wire, Arrow Bond Sentricon system, new sewer lines, and a five-ton air-to-air heat pump with separate thermostats on each floor. There is even enough space to add a swimming pool if desired.

The home’s prime location provides convenient access to downtown, the beaches, Pensacola International Airport, parks, restaurants, and nightlife. With a list price of $525,000 and approximately 2,120 square feet of living space, this East Hill gem is a must-see. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a charming and beautifully maintained home in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the area.