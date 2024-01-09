Sony Unveils New Standalone Mixed Reality Headset for Content Creators

Sony has taken a bold step in the world of virtual and augmented reality with the announcement of its newest headset. While the company already has the PlayStation VR 2, this new standalone mixed reality headset is geared towards a different audience – engineers and content creators.

Developed in collaboration with Siemens, the headset aims to offer professionals a unique spatial content creation experience. Equipped with a flip-up visor and wearable input tools, the Sony headset prioritizes usability and functionality for creators. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip, the hardware is set to launch later in 2024 and is expected to be used by engineers considering the Apple Vision Pro.

What sets Sony’s headset apart is its distinctive design. Unlike traditional goggle-like VR headsets, Sony’s offering features a flip-down design that positions the display tech in front of the eyes, allowing for peripheral vision on the sides. Additionally, the headset boasts Sony’s own micro OLED displays, delivering an impressive 4K resolution per eye.

Sony’s entry into the mixed reality headset market comes at a time when high-end options, such as the Apple Vision Pro, are gaining significant interest. Targeting similar use cases as Microsoft’s HoloLens, Sony’s standalone headset can be utilized for modeling and exploring 3D designs, as well as for training and simulation purposes.

One of the standout features of Sony’s headset is its accessories. The wearable ring accessory and stylus-like pointer tool enable users to manipulate and interact with 3D objects effectively. While competitors like Apple and Meta have yet to develop similar controller accessories for mixed reality, it is anticipated that the market will witness an emergence of wearable mixed reality-ready devices in the coming years.

In summary, Sony is making its mark in the VR/AR space by catering to content creators and professionals with its standalone mixed reality headset. With powerful hardware and innovative accessories, the company aims to provide an immersive and practical experience for engineers and creators alike.

