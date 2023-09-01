Sony Unveils Xperia 5 V: Compact Flagship with Revamped Camera System

Sony has officially announced its latest compact flagship, the Xperia 5 V. Although it retains the same 6.1-inch FHD+ 120Hz 21:9 OLED display and front-firing stereo speakers, the phone brings a revamped camera system with notable improvements.

Under the hood, the Xperia 5 V features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card slot. The device also maintains the rare 3.5mm headphone jack, which makes it stand out in the current smartphone market.

Moving to the rear of the device, Sony has opted for a dual camera setup instead of the previous triple camera configuration. However, the Xperia 5 V now boasts a much larger main sensor – the same 1/1.35-inch 52MP sensor found in the Xperia 1 V. This results in improved light gathering capabilities and 12MP images by default. The second camera is a 12MP ultrawide with dual-pixel autofocus.

For selfies, the Xperia 5 V features a 12MP front-facing camera. Despite the camera enhancements, the phone remains compact in size thanks to its 6.1-inch display and tall aspect ratio.

The Xperia 5 V is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, identical to its predecessor. However, thanks to the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, Sony claims that the device will have improved battery life. The company also promises 50% charge in just 30 minutes using its 30W charger (sold separately).

The Sony Xperia 5 V is set to be available from late September, with a price of €999/£849. It will compete with other compact flagships such as Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 and 15 Pro.

