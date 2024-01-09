Sony Unveils Revolutionary VR Headset for 3D Editing

Sony has introduced a groundbreaking virtual reality (VR) headset that enables users to edit and manipulate 3D models in a spatial environment. The company showcased the innovative device, along with a pair of distinctive controllers, during a presentation at CES 2024. Unlike Sony’s PlayStation VR, this headset is specifically designed for professionals working with 3D content.

The VR headset, featuring Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform and 4K OLED displays, allows wearers to overlay virtual objects into physical spaces, effectively expanding the creation space. The demo displayed users manipulating virtual objects using two controllers—a ring and a pointer. Moreover, the front part of the headset can be flipped up, seamlessly transitioning users between virtual and physical environments.

Sony’s proprietary rendering technology facilitates real-time, high-definition rendering of 3D objects and realistic facial expressions of human characters. According to Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, this immersive development experience provides creators with seamless access to virtual objects, allowing them to work effectively in physical spaces.

Earlier, Sony had introduced the “Spatial Reality Display,” which employed face and eye-tracking to enable users to view digital objects in 3D. While the new VR headset offers a distinct technological innovation, it serves a similar purpose of catering to professional content creators.

The release date and pricing details for Sony’s new system have not yet been announced. However, it may face competition from Apple’s Vision Pro, which is scheduled to start shipping next month.

