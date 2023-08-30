Sony to Increase Prices for PlayStation Plus Subscriptions

Sony has recently announced that it will be raising the prices for all its PlayStation Plus 12-month subscriptions globally. The price increase will affect all three tiers of subscriptions: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium.

Starting from September 6, the new prices will be as follows:

– PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month Subscription: $79.99 / £59.99 / €71.99

– PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month Subscription: $134.99 / £99.99 / €125.99

– PlayStation Plus Premium 12-Month Subscription: $159.99 / £119.99 / €151.99

Sony released a statement on the PlayStation Blog, explaining that the price adjustment is necessary to continue providing high-quality games and value-added benefits to their PlayStation Plus subscription service. It is important to note that despite the price increase, the 12-month subscription remains at a discounted rate compared to the one-month or three-month subscriptions purchased over a 12-month period.

Existing 12-month subscribers will not experience the price increase until their next renewal date on or after November 6. However, any changes to the membership made on or after September 6, such as upgrades, downgrades, or purchasing additional time, will reflect the new prices.

This price hike comes shortly after Microsoft raised prices for Xbox Game Pass. It is also worth mentioning that Sony made this announcement alongside the reveal of the monthly games for September.

