Sony PlayStation Revamps Subscription Service with Three Tiers of PS Plus

Sony PlayStation has recently revamped its subscription service, introducing three tiers of PS Plus: Essential, Extra, and Premium. The Premium tier, in particular, offers a standout feature with its Classics Catalogue, which includes PS2, PS1, and PSP titles.

The Classics Catalogue presents a collection of games that showcase the rich history of PlayStation, particularly the iconic PlayStation 2 era. The PS2 had a significant following in Ireland, with a higher number of consoles per capita than anywhere else on the planet.

Here are five legendary PS2 games that make upgrading to PlayStation Plus Premium worthwhile:

1. Jak 3: Released in 2004, Jak 3 by Naughty Dog features exceptional platforming, combat, and vehicles. The game offers an expansive world and stunning graphics.

2. Red Faction: Released in 2001, Red Faction is a first-person shooter known for its impressive level of destruction and reconstruction. Thanks to its unique Geo-Mod technology, players can enjoy impactful destruction while following an engaging storyline.

3. Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter: Considered the best among the three Star Wars games available in the Classics Catalogue, Jedi Starfighter provides smooth controls and allows players to pilot iconic Star Wars space fighters through breathtaking set pieces.

4. Kinetica: Despite its unassuming box art and relatively unknown name, Kinetica is a hidden gem. This futuristic racer combines elements from Tron, Wipeout, and P.O.D., delivering a thrilling sense of speed and variety in its gravity-defying tracks.

5. Ape Escape 2: Often overlooked, Ape Escape 2 is a complete and varied game in the 3D collect-a-thon platformer genre. It immerses players in a vibrant world filled with mini-games, music, and artwork.

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers have exclusive access to PSP, PS1, PS2, and Remastered titles in the Classics Catalogue. To learn more and explore a wider selection of PS2 classics, visit the PlayStation Ireland PS Plus page.