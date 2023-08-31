Sony Raises PlayStation Plus Subscription Prices: What You Need to Know

Sony has announced that it will be increasing the prices of its PlayStation Plus subscription plans. Starting from September 6th, the annual Essential plan will rise from $60 to $80, the Extra plan will increase from $100 to $135, and the Premium plan will go up from $120 to $160.

Existing subscribers of PlayStation Plus will not immediately be affected by the price hike. The increased prices will take effect on their next renewal date or after November 6th, whichever comes first. However, if any changes are made to the subscription, such as upgrades, downgrades, or purchasing additional time, the new rates will apply.

According to Sony, the price increase will be implemented globally and is intended to enable the company to continue providing high-quality games and value-added benefits through the service. Despite the price changes, the annual plans will still be offered at a discounted rate compared to the shorter one- or three-month subscriptions.

PlayStation Plus, launched last year, is Sony’s response to Xbox Game Pass and offers users access to a rotating selection of games each month. As part of the September lineup, PlayStation Plus members will have access to games such as Saints Row, Black Desert: Traveler Edition, and Generation Zero.

Overall, these price adjustments reflect Sony’s ongoing efforts to maintain the quality and value of its gaming subscription service.

