Sony Collaborates with Honda to Introduce the Innovative Afeela Electric Car

Sony and Honda have teamed up to showcase the Afeela electric car at the CES 2024 press conference. While the highlight of the demonstration was seeing the vehicle being driven on stage using a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, it was made clear that this was only a tech demo and not a practical feature. Despite being the third appearance of the Afeela, the presentation included new details about the car’s development, including its unique entertainment and safety technologies.

One of the most interesting aspects of the Afeela is its use of Unreal Engine 5.3, the same game engine used for PlayStation 5. This engine powers the 3D graphics and visuals displayed on the car’s massive dashboard screen, offering drivers and passengers an immersive experience. The Afeela also integrates internet-sourced metadata, allowing for detailed 3D maps, virtual spaces, and augmented reality views of the surroundings.

In addition to entertainment features, Unreal Engine 5.3 is utilized for training the Afeela’s driver assistance systems. The game engine’s highly realistic simulated environments improve the accuracy of visual models and neural network processing, enhancing the EV’s safety features. Furthermore, Sony Honda Mobility announced a partnership with Microsoft to incorporate Azure AI cloud-scale computing technology into the Afeela.

Adding to the excitement, Sony Honda Mobility hinted at a collaboration with Polyphony Digital, the in-house game studio responsible for the Gran Turismo franchise. The partnership aims to merge virtual and real-world experiences. Footage shown during the presentation depicted the Afeela racing on a track from the Gran Turismo series, suggesting that a driving experience with the electric car may be available in the upcoming Gran Turismo 7.

The Afeela electric car represents a significant step forward in the partnership between Sony and Honda. By combining cutting-edge technologies from the gaming and automotive industries, they are shaping the future of electric vehicles with innovative features and immersive experiences.

