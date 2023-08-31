Sony Rumored to Deliver New State of Play Livestream in September

Rumors are swirling that Sony is preparing to host a new State of Play livestream in September, according to gaming journalist Jeff Grubb. While details are scarce, recent events suggest that the livestream could shed light on Sony’s decision to increase the price of its PS Plus subscription service.

Grubb, known for his reliable sources, took to Twitter to share that he has heard “a State of Play is coming.” Considering Sony’s history of hosting events like the PlayStation Showcase in September, it seems likely that the company’s next info dump is just a few weeks away.

Grubb also suggests that the recent controversial price increase for PS Plus could be a lead-in for the State of Play. Fans may anticipate an explanation from Sony regarding the cost hike.

While the specific details of the livestream remain unknown, fans can speculate on what Sony might spotlight during the event. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will undoubtedly receive significant attention, as well as the first-party game Helldivers 2, anticipated for release later this year. Another title, Rise of the Ronin, rumored to launch in early 2024, may also receive a firm release date.

Although fans should manage their expectations due to the rumors that the livestream will be a State of Play rather than a full PlayStation Showcase, Sony has demonstrated its ability to deliver captivating content in these smaller events. Last year’s State of Play in September unveiled several announcements, including Rise of the Ronin, Tekken 8, and Like a Dragon: Ishin!, as well as a story trailer for God of War Ragnarok.

