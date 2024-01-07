Sony Float Run: A Game-Changer in Sports Headphones

Sony has recently introduced Float Run sports headphones, revolutionizing the way runners and athletes enjoy their music during workouts. Unlike traditional earphones that can be uncomfortable and restrictive, Sony’s new headphones feature a suspended, off-ear design that provides a unique and futuristic look.

Gone are the days of bulky earbuds and tight bands digging into your ears. The Float Run headphones consist of two speaker units that hover near your ears, connected by a flexible neckband that comfortably rests on your ears and around your neck. This minimalist design eliminates the pressure on your ear canals and offers a truly comfortable listening experience.

One of the key advantages of the Float Run design is its openness. The open-ear design not only prevents pressure on the ears but also allows sweat to evaporate, reducing the risk of chafing during long listening sessions. Moreover, the headphones come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, making them ideal for intense workouts.

Sony has made sure that the Float Run headphones cater to everyone’s needs. Whether you wear spectacles or sunglasses, these earphones can still be comfortably worn without any compromise in sound quality. However, individuals with thicker temple frames may not achieve the perfect fit.

When it comes to performance, the Float Run headphones do not disappoint. Despite the lack of direct ear contact, the 16mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound. The balance between bass, mids, and highs is well-executed, with a punchy bass that doesn’t overpower the overall listening experience.

It is worth noting that the open-ear design of the Float Run headphones allows some ambient noise to seep in. While this might be a dealbreaker for some, the music quality remains uncompromised. During our testing, we enjoyed electronic music by Daft Punk and progressive house by Nils Hoffmann with exceptional clarity.

Priced at Rs 10,990, the Sony Float Run sports headphones offer a breath of fresh air in the sports headphone market. Their unique design, comfortable fit, and impressive sound quality make them a compelling choice for runners and gym enthusiasts. Stay tuned for our in-depth review after putting them through their paces during longer runs and workouts!

