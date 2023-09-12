Sony Unveils BURANO, a New CineAlta Digital Cinema Camera

Sony has recently announced their latest digital cinema camera, the BURANO. This new camera features an impressive 8.6K full-frame CMOS sensor, autofocus capabilities, variable electronic ND, and in-body image stabilization. It also has a dual native ISO of 800 and 320, making it versatile in various lighting conditions. The BURANO is set to start shipping in spring 2024, with a price tag of $25,000 USD.

One of the standout features of the BURANO is its Variable ND filter and in-body image stabilization, making it the world’s first digital cinema camera with both features combined in one body. This provides filmmakers with increased flexibility and convenience in capturing their shots. Additionally, the camera boasts fast hybrid autofocus and subject recognition powered by AI processing when used with E-mount lenses.

The BURANO is primarily targeted at mid to high-end owner/operators who are willing to invest over $20,000 for a digital cinema camera. It is expected to be used in various productions, such as documentaries, corporate videos, music videos, wildlife and nature filming, and as a popular B camera option alongside the Sony VENICE 2.

The camera takes its name from the small island of Burano in the Venetian Lagoon, Italy. This name was chosen to establish a connection to Venice and symbolize the camera’s capabilities. Burano is known for its lacework and brightly colored homes.

In terms of image quality, the BURANO showcases impressive performance. It features a new 8.6K full-frame CMOS sensor, similar to the one found in the VENICE 2 camera. It offers 16 stops of dynamic range, with low noise and sensitivity to low-light situations. The sensor also supports Dual Base ISOs of 800 and 3200.

Regarding recording codecs, the BURANO offers various options such as X-OCN LT, XAVC H, and XAVC. It is capable of internally recording X-OCN files without the need for an external recorder. X-OCN LT provides smaller file sizes while maintaining the quality and flexibility of 16-bit Linear files.

Overall, the Sony BURANO is a powerful digital cinema camera that delivers exceptional image quality and advanced features. It is designed to meet the needs of professional filmmakers and is expected to make its mark in the industry.

Sources:

– Sony BURANO product announcement

– Venice Travel Italy: The Colorful Island of Burano