Sony and Honda Introduce Innovative Features for Afeela EV

Sony and Honda have unveiled some exciting new features for their upcoming Afeela EV. The companies showcased these features in a recently released video, which provides a glimpse into the future of this electric vehicle. One of the standout features is the ability to display messages and images on the car’s front bumper, effectively turning it into a mobile billboard.

The video showcases the “Media Bar,” a screen-ified bumper that can display various content. While practical uses like showing the car’s name or a warning sign are demonstrated, the video also highlights the more playful side of this feature. Logos for popular video games like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Fortnite, and Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition are displayed, showcasing the potential for advertising and branding opportunities.

However, the Afeela EV doesn’t stop at the bumper. Another unique feature called “Monster View” overlays virtual kaiju monsters on the road visible through the car’s dashboard screen. Drivers are encouraged to chase and catch these virtual beasts, which raises concerns about distraction and safety. Additionally, the car’s dashboard screen offers the ability to watch movies, which further raises concerns about driver distraction.

While these features may seem entertaining and innovative, they also raise questions about their practicality and safety on the road. Encouraging drivers to interact with virtual elements or watch movies while driving may pose significant risks. It remains to be seen how these features will be regulated and whether they will undergo modifications to ensure the safety of drivers and other road users.

It’s important to note that the Afeela EV showcased in the video is described as a prototype, and changes may be made before it hits the market. Sony and Honda have previously announced plans to release the Afeela EV in North America in 2026. In the meantime, car enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing the Afeela EV in the virtual world through the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 video game.

