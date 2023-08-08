CityLife

Sony HT-A9 Speaker System Receives Software Update for Enhanced Compatibility

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
Sony has announced that its HT-A9 speaker system will receive a software update in September to improve its functionality and compatibility. This update follows the recent update for the HT-A7000 and HT-A5000 soundbars.

The forthcoming update will introduce support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), allowing the HT-A9 speaker system to seamlessly transmit signals from gaming consoles such as the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The HT-A9 speaker system consists of four wireless speakers and a hub that connects to the television. Each speaker is equipped with a front-facing tweeter, a full-range X-balanced driver, and an upward-firing X-balanced driver. These components work together to create an immersive audio experience, generating sound from 12 ‘phantom’ speakers.

What sets the HT-A9 apart from other speaker systems is its unique design. Unlike traditional setups, these speakers do not have to be placed at the same height or in a specific position, offering flexible arrangements for different room setups. While the speakers connect wirelessly to the hub, they still require a power source.

In terms of connectivity, the hub features eARC output and HDMI pass-through, supporting [email protected] and HDR. However, users may need to switch cables when connecting their gaming consoles due to the limited number of HDMI ports available.

In conclusion, the upcoming software update for the Sony HT-A9 speaker system will improve its capabilities and ensure compatibility with the latest gaming consoles. The addition of VRR and ALLM support will enhance the gaming and home cinema experience for users.

