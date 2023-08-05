Sonos to Release Next-Generation Portable Speaker, the Move 2

Sonos is preparing to launch its latest portable speaker, the Move 2, later in September. The second-generation model will retain a similar design to its predecessor but will come with several significant improvements across various aspects.

One of the key enhancements of the Move 2 is its audio performance. It will feature dual angled tweeters for true stereo playback and a dedicated woofer to deliver impressive bass frequencies. This improvement is expected to provide an enhanced listening experience for users.

Battery life on the Move 2 has been greatly extended to up to 24 hours of continuous playback, a significant jump from the original Sonos Move which offered only 10 hours. This means that users can enjoy longer sessions of uninterrupted music.

In terms of connectivity, the Move 2 will have several new features. One notable addition is the ability to play Bluetooth audio across other Sonos devices within the home. Additionally, it will support line-in audio through its USB-C port and even enable the charging of mobile devices using the same port. These features add greater flexibility to the overall functionality of the speaker.

The Move 2 will retain its IP56 rating for dust and water resistance, making it suitable for outdoor use. To complement its portability, the speaker will come with a detachable power adapter for the wireless charging base station.

This second-generation portable speaker will be available in black, white, and an all-new olive color. The Move 2 will be priced at $449 in the United States, representing a $50 increase compared to the original Sonos Move.

Sonos’ Move speaker has gained popularity due to its versatility and sound quality. The Move 2 aims to build upon its success by offering stereo audio and longer battery life, further enhancing the overall user experience. Sonos has not provided any official statements regarding these rumors surrounding the upcoming Move 2 release.