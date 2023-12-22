Sonos Move 2 Review: An Upgraded Portable Speaker

Summary: The Sonos Move 2 is the latest portable speaker from Sonos, offering some audio improvements but also a higher price tag compared to its predecessor. While the design and performance of the Move 2 are impressive, it falls short in terms of compatibility with hi-res codecs and lacks some premium features found in other speakers in this price range. However, the Move 2 does offer double the battery life of the original model, making it suitable for most use cases. In terms of sound quality, the Move 2 provides better stereo separation and clearer bass compared to its predecessor, although it may still lack some clarity and detail on certain tracks. Overall, the Move 2 is a solid portable speaker option for those who prioritize multi-room audio and ease of use.

The Sonos Move 2 maintains a similar design to its predecessor, with a new addition of a green color option. The touch controls have been rearranged for better usability, and the speaker now features a USB-C port for charging devices. Setting up the Move 2 is quick and simple, and the upgrade to Bluetooth 5.0 allows for faster pairing over Bluetooth. However, some users have reported issues with the Sonos app crashing and music cutting in and out, although the option to use AirPlay 2 provides an alternative.

While the Move 2 delivers impressive performance and has a sleek design, its lack of compatibility with hi-res codecs may be disappointing for users seeking a more premium experience. The doubled battery life of 24 hours provides ample usage time, and the sound quality, although not perfect, is still enjoyable with better stereo separation and clearer bass compared to the original model. For music that encourages dancing and turning up the volume, the Move 2 is a suitable option. Overall, the Move 2 is a reliable portable speaker choice for Sonos enthusiasts, but those seeking advanced features and higher audio quality may want to explore other options in the market.