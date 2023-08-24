Sonoma County Health Department Investigates Potential Infections After Tough Mudder Race

The Sonoma County Public Health Department is conducting an investigation into multiple cases of suspected infections among participants of the Tough Mudder race, which took place last weekend in Sonoma. According to interim Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith, at least 15 individuals who took part in the event reported experiencing rashes and pustules, some accompanied by fevers and fatigue. Local doctors have also reported similar cases among patients who participated in the race, including symptoms consistent with bacterial infections.

While “swimmer’s itch,” characterized by temporary red bumps after prolonged mud exposure, is a common occurrence after events like Tough Mudder, the health department is concerned about reports of symptoms associated with bacterial infections. One participant tested positive for Aeromonas, a waterborne bacteria that can cause symptoms resembling those of staph infections. Nicole Villagran, another participant, also tested positive for the bacteria and has experienced symptoms such as pus-filled sores, fatigue, headaches, chills, and lightheadedness.

Dr. Smith stated that Aeromonas outbreaks are rare unless there is a large number of people exposed to the same contaminated pool. The health department has not confirmed whether the bacteria is linked to all reported cases but has commenced an investigation to provide patients and physicians with direct information and guidance regarding diagnosis.

Sonoma Raceway declined to comment, deferring all media requests to Tough Mudder. The organization, based in Brooklyn, New York, has not yet responded to requests for comment. However, an email obtained by The Press Democrat indicated that Tough Mudder is aware of the reports and is actively investigating the matter, prioritizing the health and safety of its community.

Sonoma County Public Health urges Tough Mudder participants experiencing similar symptoms to contact a healthcare provider and report their case to the department.

