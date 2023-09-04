The Dragon Capsule Splashdown: Expect a Noisy Spectacle

The Dragon Capsule is set to make its splashdown at 12:17 a.m. East of Brunswick, creating quite the spectacle for residents of the First Coast. In addition to a potential sonic boom, there may also be a reentry fireball visible across North Florida and South Georgia.

Those living within 40 miles to the left or right of the capsule’s path may have the opportunity to hear a sonic boom. This loud noise occurs when an object breaks the sound barrier, creating a shockwave that travels through the air. It is important to note that a sonic boom does not indicate any danger or damage.

Furthermore, residents in the aforementioned areas may also witness a reentry fireball. This dazzling phenomenon occurs as the spacecraft reenters the Earth’s atmosphere, creating a bright and fiery trail. It can be quite a stunning sight to behold.

The Dragon Capsule is bringing back the Crew-6 members, consisting of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, and UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi. This dedicated team has been aboard the International Space Station since their launch from the Kennedy Space Center on March 2, 2023.

As we await the Dragon Capsule’s splashdown, let us marvel at the incredible achievements of these astronauts and the advancements in space exploration. It is a true testament to human ingenuity and the pursuit of knowledge.

Sources:

– NASA