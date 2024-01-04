Sondham Presents a Delightful Pop-Up Event

Sondham, founded by Sunitha Prasad, is delighted to announce its upcoming pop-up event called Magizhchi, which translates to “happiness” in the Tamizh language. The primary aim of the pop-up is to provide a warm and cheerful gathering for everyone. The name of the event, Magizhchi, wonderfully captures this sentiment.

The highlight of the event will be the unveiling of Sondham’s brand-new cotton creations called Mushru Varigal, as well as a soon-to-be-launched line of light silk garments. Visitors can explore an array of exquisite products, including Chinna chinna checks, which are soft silk saris woven in Coimbatore, and Kooda Totes/trays, which are plastic wire bags displaying various knots and weaves. Sondham’s selections are sourced from Chanderi, Maheshwari, Gadwal, Puttapaaka, Karaikudi, and other regions of Bengal. In order to offer an even wider range of products, Sondham has collaborated with other entrepreneurs and enterprises.

In addition to Sondham’s own creations, the event will showcase curated selections from different parts of India. Visitors can also look forward to discovering the unique offerings of brands such as The Miniverse from Chennai (silver jewellery), Citrine Jewellery from Bengaluru, Karghewale from Maheshwar (home décor items like cushion covers and table runners), Kumbaya from Bagli (tea cosys and bottle bags, as well as natural honey), and much more.

Sondham’s ultimate vision is to curate and create handloom and handmade products while fostering a community of like-minded individuals. Sunitha Prasad hopes that the event will inspire individuals to find fulfillment in following their passion and profession, as many people navigate their own unique paths.

The event will take place on January 5th and 6th, 2024, at Villa 1C, Voora Villa 96, Akkarai, ECR. Price details will be available on request.

