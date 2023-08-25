Modder Adds Carl Johnson to Armored Core VI in Less Than 24 Hours

A modder has wasted no time in adding Carl Johnson, the protagonist from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, to FromSoftware’s latest game, Armored Core VI. Released just a day before the mod was created, Armored Core VI has already been receiving positive reviews for its intense gameplay and rewarding mechanics.

The mod was created by modder and YouTuber Dropoff, who managed to make Carl Johnson playable in Armored Core VI in record time. However, it should be noted that seeing CJ flying around as a gigantic mech is a rather disturbing sight, as it was never intended by the game’s developers.

Adding Carl Johnson to games where he doesn’t belong has become a popular trend among modders. CJ has appeared in various games such as The Legend of Zelda, Elden Ring, Resident Evil 2 Remake, and even replaced a cat in Stray. These mods often result in bizarre and nightmarish visuals.

Unfortunately, the CJ mod for Armored Core VI is currently unavailable for download. Modder Dropoff has not yet made the mod accessible on their Nexus mods page. While the modder was able to accomplish this feat in less than 24 hours, players will have to wait patiently for the opportunity to take control of Carl Johnson and face off against giant robotic enemies.

Overall, the addition of Carl Johnson to Armored Core VI showcases the creativity and dedication of modders within the gaming community. As modding continues to evolve and expand, we can expect more unique and unexpected crossovers in the future.

