Sonic Superstars: Musical Tracks of the Upcoming 2D Platformer Released Online

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 13, 2023
SEGA’s highly anticipated Sonic Superstars is scheduled to launch later this year, and fans can now get a taste of the game’s music. Several musical tracks from the upcoming 2D platformer have recently appeared online.

The music in question originated from the LEGO Sonic Speed Sphere Challenge browser-based game. This game includes a few tracks that will also be featured in Sonic Superstars. Among the tracks available so far are the Bridge Island Zone theme, the Sonic Superstars title screen theme, and the invincibility theme.

Fans of the Sonic franchise can listen to these tracks through the embedded videos provided below. Each video showcases a different theme, providing a glimpse into the overall musical experience players can expect from Sonic Superstars.

It’s worth noting that Sonic Superstars is generating a great deal of excitement among fans. As the release date approaches, more information about the game’s features, gameplay mechanics, and levels will likely become available. Stay tuned for updates on this highly anticipated release.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy these musical tracks to get an early taste of what Sonic Superstars has to offer. The blend of catchy melodies and energetic tunes continues the long-standing tradition of iconic Sonic music that accompanies the beloved blue hedgehog’s adventures.

With the release of Sonic Superstars just around the corner, fans can look forward to immersing themselves in a nostalgic and thrilling gameplay experience, enhanced by a memorable soundtrack.

