Counter-Strike 2 Receives Positive Praise: Pro Players Declare It Better Than CS:GO

Counter-Strike 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the popular FPS game CS:GO, is set to be released soon. The game has been in beta testing, and many players, including professional player Ropz, have been praising it. Ropz even stated that CS2 is better than CS:GO, despite still being in beta.

Valve, the developer of the Counter-Strike series, released the first game in 2000, and since then, it has been a staple in the FPS scene. CS:GO itself has shown no signs of slowing down, with a record player count of 1.8 million in May 2023, even though it has been out for over 10 years.

The release of CS2 has been highly anticipated, and it has undergone significant changes. It is powered by the brand-new Source 2 engine and includes fresh features. Changes to server tick rates, smoke physics, spray patterns, buy menus, and map upgrades have been made. These changes have an impact on competitive Counter-Strike and the world of esports, including ranked modes.

Pro players who have had the chance to play the limited beta version of Counter-Strike 2 have generally praised the game. Ropz, a prominent figure in the scene, tweeted that CS2 is greater than CS:GO. Retired Counter-Strike legend Taz also praised the game’s transition compared to previous games in the series.

Other pro players, such as Smooya and launders, have highlighted the game’s potential, with Smooya stating that it will be “INSANE.” Despite not many major changes in recent years, CS:GO esports has continued to thrive with millions of viewers and prize money.

The complete overhaul of CS2 and its monumental transition will be interesting to see how the opinions of pro players shift as the esport enters a whole new era with the release of Counter-Strike 2.

Sources:

– Josh Taylor. “Counter-Strike 2: Ropz Teases Why More Pros Prefer It Over CS:GO,” Dexerto, September 3, 2023 [Link not provided]

– Josh Taylor. “Counter-Strike 2: Ropz Teases Why More Pros Prefer It Over CS:GO,” Dexerto, September 3, 2023 [Link not provided]