Suspension of Somali Athletics Federation Chairwoman following Viral Video

The chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation has been suspended by the Somali Ministry of Youth and Sports after a video of an untrained sprinter competing in China went viral. The footage, released by FISU, showed Nasra Abukar Ali participating in the women’s 100 meter sprint at the World University Games in Chengdu.

In the video, Ali is seen falling behind her competitors right from the start of the race. She finishes the race long after her competitors, crossing the finish line in a skipping manner. The clip gained widespread attention online, with many questioning the officials responsible for selecting Ali to represent Somalia at the games.

In response to the controversy, the Somali Ministry of Youth and Sports suspended Khadija Aden Dahir, the chair of the Somali Athletics Federation, citing abuse of power. They also clarified that Nasra Abukar Ali is not an experienced runner.

The race was won by Brazilian sprinter Gabriela Silva Mourao, with Ali finishing around 10 seconds behind. The suspension of the chairwoman is seen as a consequence of the poor decision-making in selecting an untrained individual to compete in a highly competitive race.

This incident highlights the importance of proper training and selection processes in athletics. It raises questions about the responsibility of officials in ensuring that athletes participating in international events are adequately prepared to compete. Training and selection should be based on merit and skill to ensure fair and competitive races, promoting the best interests of the athletes and the sport as a whole.