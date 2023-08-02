Cloud Security Breaches: Solvo Launches SecurityGenie

Cloud security breaches are a significant threat to organizations, with an average detection time of 277 days. Human error contributes to 85% of these incidents. In response to this challenge, Solvo, a provider of adaptive cloud infrastructure security solutions, has announced the launch of SecurityGenie.

SecurityGenie is a prompt-based cloud security solution that utilizes natural language processing (NLP) to quickly identify and remediate security risks in the cloud. Powered by OpenAI, SecurityGenie functions similarly to ChatGPT. It allows security teams to ask questions about their cloud security resources, networks, databases, or identities and entitlements. In just seconds, SecurityGenie scans the environment and provides comprehensive answers, including severity levels of vulnerabilities, recommended remediation steps, and compliance violations.

In addition to providing accurate data, relevant graphs, and code remediation, SecurityGenie can also be used to implement new guardrails. For example, it can be configured to notify when an instance has direct internet access without an Elastic Load Balancer (ELB).

This innovative tool saves security engineers an average of 3.5 hours per week, boosting their confidence and ensuring a robust cloud security posture. Manual searches are time-consuming and ineffective, with 20% of security teams spending their time on them and 70% finding current solutions inadequate. However, 70% of organizations express a willingness to adopt automated cloud security solutions.

Solvo’s CEO and Co-Founder, Shira Shamban, describes SecurityGenie as a game-changer that simplifies cloud security. The user-friendly tool seamlessly integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, or hybrid environments, making it accessible and scalable for organizations of all sizes.

