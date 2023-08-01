Living in Reduced Gravity Environments: Effects and Research

Living without gravity presents significant challenges for the human body, leading to various health issues. Even short periods in microgravity can result in circulation problems and vision impairment, while extended durations worsen these complications. Some of the long-term effects include heart degeneration and bone density loss. However, the impact of different gravity levels, such as on Mars, the moon, or Venus, is still largely unknown, making it difficult to understand how gravity affects organisms, plants, manufacturing processes, and the human body in these varying environments.

To address this knowledge gap, gravityLab is conducting research to uncover the effects of different gravity levels on the human body and other organisms. The goal is to gain a better understanding of these impacts and find potential solutions to mitigate the negative health consequences of living in reduced gravity environments.

In other news, NASA has announced funding for “tipping point” technologies, with recipients including Astrobotic, Blue Origin, and Varda Space. Additionally, Atomos Space, an in-space logistics startup, plans to launch its first demonstration mission on SpaceX’s Transporter-10 in early 2024. There has also been recent interest from Congress in investigating pilots’ encounters with unexplained aerial phenomena.

Impulse Space, led by founding SpaceX employee Tom Mueller, has secured a $45 million Series A funding, with RTX Ventures as the lead investor. On another note, NASA is planning to launch its streaming service, NASA+, later this year. Furthermore, the Federal Aviation Administration is in the early stages of developing regulations for the rapidly expanding industry of commercial human spaceflight.

