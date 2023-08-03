Giant Sun Shade on Asteroid Proposed as Novel Approach to Combat Climate Crisis

Scientists have put forward a unique solution to tackle the climate crisis: deploying a colossal sun shade on a nearby asteroid. This innovative idea aims to reduce the amount of sunlight reaching Earth as an alternative to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The proposed solar shield would be positioned at L1, a gravitational region between the Earth and the Sun that moves in sync with our planet’s orbit. To effectively block sunlight, the shield needs to be substantial enough to endure the pressure exerted by the sun. Previously, estimates suggested that a shield weighing 3.5 million tons would be needed, which is equivalent to launching half of the Great Pyramid of Giza into space.

To overcome the challenges of the high cost and complexity associated with launching such a massive shield, a scientist from the University of Hawaiʻi Manoa has put forward an ingenious solution. Instead of a single shield, the proposal involves using a cosmic umbrella composed of a lightweight parasol part and a heavier counterweight, utilizing a captured asteroid.

While this new approach is more viable compared to previous suggestions, it still demands a significant number of launches and the ability to maneuver an asteroid to L1. Furthermore, the asteroid would need to be tethered to the shield using graphene nanotubes.

It is important to note that while progress is being made in developing technological solutions for addressing the climate crisis, these ideas are not yet ready for implementation. Although the concept of a colossal sun shade on an asteroid is captivating, it remains a theoretical concept that requires further research, study, and advancement before becoming a reality.