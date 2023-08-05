Solid State Logic Introduces G3 MultiBusComp Plugin

Solid State Logic (SSL) has launched its latest plugin, the G3 MultiBusComp, which expands on SSL’s compression technology legacy by incorporating multiband capabilities and advanced processing tools into the renowned G Series glue and punch maker.

Available in various formats, such as VST2, VST3, AAX, and AU, the G3 MultiBusComp can be accessed through SSL’s growing SSL Complete subscription, Rent to Own plan, and perpetual purchase options.

Building upon the original G-Series Bus Compressor, the G3 MultiBusComp enhances the iconic SSL sound in mixes with its multiband technology, advanced processing, and powerful sidechain routing. It effectively delivers classic SSL “glue” compression across three independently configurable frequency bands, making it suitable for any genre and bringing new levels of versatility to bus processing.

With the addition of the 4K Drive control, users now have the ability to add warmth and character reminiscent of SSL’s SL 4000 Series console to their mixes. The 4K Drive feature is available independently across each processing band, allowing for blending or parallel processing with the original signal.

Furthermore, the G3 MultiBusComp offers powerful sidechain routing and processing capabilities, enabling users to customize high pass and low pass filter cutoffs for each band, emphasize or diminish specific frequencies using the per-band bell filter, and independently trigger each band from an externally routed sidechain signal within the DAW.

The plugin includes intelligent workflow features such as auditioning, which allows soloing on each band and its sidechain input to make better mix decisions. It also offers a resizable graphical user interface (GUI) that can be adjusted from 50% to 200%, providing a comfortable user experience tailored to individual needs.

Key features of the G3 MultiBusComp plugin include multiband processing with classic SSL “glue” compression, parameter linking for quick and easy inverse changes, 4K drive per band for added warmth and character, powerful sidechaining and filtering options, band graph view for more control over the mix, auditioning for informed decisions, and a resizable GUI.

The G3 MultiBusComp plugin is available for purchase at $199.99 / £159.99 / €199.99 on the SSL eStore or through the Rent-to-Own plan. Users can also take advantage of a 14-day free trial of G3 MultiBusComp or an extended 30-day trial of SSL Complete.

Solid State Logic, a prominent manufacturer of analog and digital audio consoles, offers creative tools for music, broadcast, live, and post-production professionals. For more information about SSL and their products, please visit their official website.