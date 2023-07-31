CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Comparison of Solid-State Batteries and Lithium-Ion Batteries in Electric Vehicles

ByMampho Brescia

Jul 31, 2023
Solid-state batteries and lithium-ion batteries are two primary battery technologies used in electric vehicles. They differ in terms of cost, energy density, and charging times.

The cost of solid-state batteries is projected to decrease significantly in the future. Estimates suggest that by 2026, solid-state battery prices could range from $800/kWh to $400/kWh. Some sources even predict that the price could be around $80-90/kWh by 2030. Despite their high costs, solid-state batteries offer advantages such as higher energy density and faster charging times.

On the other hand, lithium-ion batteries currently have a lower price point than solid-state batteries. Liquid electrolyte lithium-ion batteries are approximately priced at $156/kWh. It is expected that the cost of lithium-ion batteries will further decrease to around $60/kWh by 2030. Over the last decade, these batteries have become popular due to their affordability and good performance.

Despite the higher costs, solid-state batteries have the potential to hold up to 50% more energy compared to lithium-ion batteries. Additionally, solid-state batteries are projected to reach an 80% charge within just 12 minutes. These advantages make them an attractive option for electric vehicles in the future.

In conclusion, although solid-state batteries are currently more expensive than lithium-ion batteries, their costs are expected to decrease over time. With their higher energy density and faster charging times, solid-state batteries may become a competitive alternative to lithium-ion batteries in the electric vehicle industry.

