Solid Power, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2023 Results

Solid Power, Inc., a developer of solid state battery technology, has announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 results after market close on August 8, 2023. This will be followed by a conference call at 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.

Solid Power is focused on developing solid state battery technology for the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) and other markets. The company’s core technology is its electrolyte material, which it believes can enable extended driving range, longer battery life, improved safety, and lower cost compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The company’s business model involves selling its electrolyte to cell manufacturers and licensing its cell designs and manufacturing processes. This sets the company apart from competitors who plan to be commercial battery manufacturers.

Solid Power aims to be a leading producer and distributor of sulfide-based solid electrolyte material for powering EVs and other applications. For more information, visit their website.