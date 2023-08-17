Solar Flares and Radio Blackouts: The Latest Solar Storm Forecast

A new sunspot has recently appeared on the Earth-facing side of the Sun, displaying intense solar flares. While it has not yet exploded, how long it will remain stable is uncertain, which has resulted in today’s solar storm forecast including a potential eruption of an X-class solar flare as well as the possibility of radio blackouts caused by passing solar winds.

Space weather physicist Tamitha Skov has provided a detailed solar storm prediction. According to the forecast, there is a 35 percent chance of an M-class solar flare eruption and a 5 percent chance of an X-class solar flare. Additionally, there is a 10 percent risk of a radiation storm affecting the Earth.

Earlier today, SpaceWeatherLive reported a Type II Radio Emission at 03:15 UTC, which began at 02:29 UTC with an estimated velocity of 253km/sec. These radio emissions, released from the Sun during solar activity, can cause shortwave radio blackouts, potentially impacting ham radio operators, drone pilots, mariners, and others reliant on shortwave frequencies.

Fortunately, it does not seem that the Earth is currently targeted by a coronal mass ejection (CME) that could trigger a solar storm. However, the situation may change rapidly if the predicted solar flares do occur.

To monitor the Sun’s behavior and solar storms, NOAA utilizes its DSCOVR satellite, which has been operational since 2016. The collected data is then analyzed by the Space Weather Prediction Center, considering various factors such as temperature, speed, density, particle orientation, and frequency.

While the new sunspot and solar flares present a potential threat, further observation and analysis are necessary to determine the exact impact on space weather and its effects on Earth.