The European Space Agency Reveals Details about Massive Solar Storm in 2021

The European Space Agency (ESA) has shared information about a significant solar storm that affected the Earth, Moon, and Mars in 2021. Thankfully, our planet was not adversely impacted. However, there is concern that another coronal mass ejection (CME) could result in a dangerous solar storm.

NASA models predict that the storm will arrive around midnight on August 4th. The CME was propelled towards Earth by an M-class solar flare and is expected to trigger geomagnetic storms upon impact. The exact source of the CME is currently unknown.

The upcoming storm is part of a series of M-class solar flare eruptions that began on August 1st. These frequent explosions from a particularly active sunspot caused intermittent radio blackouts on Earth. While the predicted storm is minor, the presence of solar winds and a co-rotating interaction region (CIR) could worsen its effects.

In the worst-case scenario, small satellites may sustain damage, wireless communication including GPS and mobile networks could be disrupted, internet services might experience interruptions, and ground-based electronics may face overload. However, it is still too early to be overly concerned. NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are actively monitoring the situation and providing regular updates on its severity.

The Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), a joint venture between NASA and ESA, is instrumental in studying the sun and its impact on our solar system. Launched in 1995, SOHO utilizes various scientific instruments, such as the Extreme Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (EIT) and Michelson Doppler Imager (MDI), to observe the sun’s corona, measure surface velocity and magnetic fields, and study the faint corona surrounding the sun.