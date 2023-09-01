Solar Storm Expected to Hit Earth Tomorrow

After a period of relative calm, solar activity is once again on the rise as September begins. A massive magnetic filament recently erupted on the Sun’s northern hemisphere, resulting in a large cloud of coronal mass ejection (CME) heading towards Earth. NASA has confirmed that the CME will strike our planet on September 2.

The current prediction by NASA is that this upcoming solar storm will be a G1-class geomagnetic storm, which is considered minor. While it may not be strong enough to cause damage to mobile networks or satellites, it can still result in radio blackouts and disruptions to GPS signals. If the CME cloud combines with solar winds, there is a possibility of more severe solar storms. In addition, auroras may be visible in high latitude areas.

Shortly before this announcement, blackouts were reported near India. The SpaceWeatherLive X account revealed that a shortwave radio blackout was occurring in the Eastern side of India, with minor impact reaching neighboring countries. This was categorized as an R1 blackout, indicating a minor event.

Although the cause of the blackout is assumed to be a solar flare, major Sun-watching agencies such as NASA, ESA, and NOAA have not issued any statements at this time. Based on the intensity of the blackout, experts speculate that the solar flare could be categorized as an M1.1 event.

Sources: SpaceWeather.com, NASA