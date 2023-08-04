Solar Eruption Detected on Earth, Moon, and Mars

A solar eruption that occurred in October 2021 was detected on Earth, the moon, and Mars simultaneously. This extraordinary event provides valuable insights into the protective mechanisms of a planet’s magnetic field and atmosphere against radiation.

During the eruption, Earth and Mars were on opposite sides of the sun, with a considerable distance between them. The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) on Mars, the Chang’e-4 Moon lander, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) on the moon, and the Eu:CROPIS orbiter around Earth all detected the coronal mass ejection (CME).

The CME caused an influx of highly energetic charged particles on the surfaces of these celestial bodies. This detection emphasizes the importance of safeguarding human space exploration missions from space radiation. High-level radiation events pose a significant threat to astronauts, and measurements obtained from robotic missions like TGO are vital in preparing for long-duration crewed missions.

Earth benefits from its magnetic field, which acts as a natural shield against most solar radiation, ensuring the protection of life on our planet. However, the moon and Mars lack a strong magnetic field, making them more susceptible to solar particles. Nevertheless, Mars has a thin atmosphere that can slow down high-energy particles, providing some level of protection. On the other hand, the moon lacks this additional shield.

Understanding the impact of solar radiation on Mars and the moon is essential for future crewed missions to these destinations. The long-term effects of radiation absorption can have severe consequences for astronauts, such as radiation poisoning. Hence, monitoring and studying radiation events are crucial for developing effective radiation protection measures and ensuring the safety of human explorers.

This groundbreaking detection of a CME on multiple worlds provides valuable data and enhances our understanding of the challenges posed by space radiation in future space exploration missions.