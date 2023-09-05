Solar Ash: A Thrilling Gravity-Bending Action Platformer

Solar Ash is an upcoming 3D third-person action platformer developed by Heart Machine. The game introduces players to an immersive universe where they embark on an exhilarating adventure as Rei, a fearless Voidrunner. Rei must navigate treacherous biomes to save her planet from the consuming power of the Ultravoid.

In Solar Ash, players will explore a variety of breathtaking landscapes, from sunken cities to expansive water shelves and hazardous lava zones. The game promises to deliver a visually stunning experience with its vibrant and detailed environments.

As a gravity-bending platformer, Solar Ash combines fast-paced movement and dynamic combat mechanics. Players will have the ability to seamlessly traverse the world, utilizing speed and agility to overcome obstacles. The game’s unique gravity-based gameplay adds an exciting twist to traditional platforming, allowing players to defy gravity and maneuver through physics-defying challenges.

Solar Ash is set to release on September 14 and will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch. With its captivating gameplay and captivating visuals, the game is sure to provide players with an immersive and thrilling gaming experience.

