Blizzard Releases Animated Short Introducing Sojourn in Overwatch

Blizzard has recently unveiled a new animated short for Overwatch, shedding light on the game’s expanding narrative and introducing fans to the enigmatic character known as Sojourn. Sojourn, also known as Vivian Chase, plays a pivotal role in the lore of Overwatch as a leader within the organization.

Although Sojourn’s importance is undeniable, she was only introduced to players in 2022. The animated short, titled “Calling,” takes viewers into an impromptu interrogation scene where Sojourn is accused of engaging in vigilante activities. As her hometown falls under invasion from the malevolent Null Sector, Sojourn reveals herself as the vigilante in question and takes matters into her own hands.

The short reveals that Sojourn possesses a hidden high-tech command center within her seemingly ordinary home in Toronto. There, she transforms into a hero, resembling a magical girl archetype, by swapping her civilian cybernetic limbs for tactical ones. To further add to her character’s charm, Sojourn is accompanied by her trusty corgi named Murphy, who sports cybernetic legs.

Sojourn’s role in the upcoming Overwatch 2 story is set to be significant. As a representative of the old guard of Overwatch, she becomes a mentor to the new heroes joining the organization. However, her past relationships with the older members are strained due to her involvement in the downfall of Overwatch.

Sojourn’s character highlights the conflict between a strong moral code and the complexities of life. Initially testifying against Overwatch due to her unwavering black and white moral compass, years of retirement have pushed her into the morally ambiguous gray area herself.

With the introduction of Sojourn and the release of this animated short, Blizzard adds depth to the Overwatch franchise and creates anticipation for the intriguing storyline that lies ahead in Overwatch 2.