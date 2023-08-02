Aescape: Revolutionizing the Massage and Wellness Industry

Aescape is a company dedicated to improving individuals’ well-being through intelligent technology. They are transforming the massage and wellness sector by merging innovative research, ground-breaking technology, and a holistic approach to physical wellness. Recently, they secured $30 million in a Series A funding round, cementing their position as industry leaders in providing an exceptional massage experience.

As a Software Engineer at Aescape, your primary responsibility will be to develop software and tools that are integral to their product. Collaborating with a talented team, you will contribute to various projects, including software engineering, data pipelines, machine learning, and creating tools to support other teams.

Your duties will involve designing, developing, and maintaining scalable data pipelines and ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes. In conjunction with cross-functional teams, you will comprehend data requirements and ensure the availability of high-quality and reliable data for monitoring and validating algorithms. Additionally, you will deploy software on both the robot and cloud platforms to support the algorithms developed by other teams. This role provides an opportunity to utilize existing machine learning models and adapt a wide range of algorithms, advancing Aescape’s data and machine learning capabilities.

To excel in this position, a minimum of 2 years of software development experience and expertise in Python are required. Knowledge of a compiled language, preferably C++, is preferred. Proficiency in establishing data pipelines, machine learning, signal processing, or computer vision algorithms is also highly valuable. A proactive mindset, coupled with the ability to create and deploy software and algorithms iteratively, is crucial.

Aescape values diversity and encourages individuals with passion to apply, even if their experience does not precisely align with the job description. They foster a supportive and inclusive team culture, prioritizing personal and professional growth. Employee benefits include medical, vision, and dental insurance, a 401k program with a 4% company match, paid time off, and 16 weeks of parental leave. Competitive compensation, with a base salary ranging from $140,000 to $160,000, along with target bonuses and equity stock options, is also provided.

If you possess a passion for innovation, determination, curiosity, and the eagerness to take on challenges, Aescape invites you to apply. They embrace diverse perspectives and individuals who are unafraid to question assumptions. Join their team and discover why they believe, “Try Once, Believe Forever.”