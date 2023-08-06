SoftBank to Develop Japanese Version of GPT

SoftBank Group has announced that it is working on the development of a Japanese version of “ChtaGPT” with a team of around 100 people. The CEO of SoftBank’s telecommunications division, Junichi Miyakawa, stated that the development is progressing smoothly and the AI training process is currently underway. The company aims to release its own Japanese version of GPT as a finished product by 2024.

In order to achieve this ambitious goal, SoftBank plans to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary called SB Intuitions. This subsidiary will be dedicated to training generative AI. Additionally, SoftBank will collaborate with Microsoft to accelerate the deployment of related technologies. The company aims to provide a range of trustworthy generative AI services to Japanese companies.

SoftBank’s commitment to advancing AI development is driven by Chairman Masayoshi Son’s belief in the rapid evolution of technology. He presented a slide titled “Evolutionary Speed” at a shareholder meeting, which illustrated how the development of AI will significantly accelerate the curve representing human evolution, eventually approaching a straight line.

With the introduction of a Japanese version of GPT, SoftBank aims to contribute to the growth of AI technology in Japan. The company’s efforts will not only enhance the capabilities of AI but also enable Japanese companies to take advantage of the benefits offered by generative AI.

Overall, SoftBank’s development of a Japanese version of GPT demonstrates its commitment to advancing AI technology and providing innovative solutions to Japanese companies.