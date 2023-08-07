SoftBank Group Expected to Report Profit in Q1 Earnings

Japan’s SoftBank Group is anticipated to announce a return to profit in its first-quarter earnings report, driven by a rebound in technology stocks held by its Vision Fund investing arm. This positive outlook comes after the company faced losses in recent years due to the declining value of its Vision Fund portfolio.

The sale of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding was one measure taken to address the losses. A return to profitability would relieve pressure on SoftBank’s founder and CEO, Masayoshi Son, who has dealt with challenges stemming from underperforming investments in late-stage startups.

Investors are also keen on updates regarding SoftBank’s potential listing of chip designer Arm. Such a listing could provide a significant cash injection for the company and reinforce Son’s reputation as a forward-thinking technology investor. Analysts consider the Arm listing a major catalyst for the company and the broader tech industry, given Arm’s crucial position in semiconductors.

For the April-June period, SoftBank is projected to report a net profit of 75 billion yen ($525 million). The Vision Fund has experienced five consecutive quarters of investment losses, primarily due to the declining market favor for high-growth firms. However, with the current upward trend in public valuations in the tech sector, a return to profit is expected to stimulate new deals.

Analysts are optimistic about Arm’s potential for expansion in data centers and the automotive sector. The market capitalization of chipmaker Nvidia, a former potential buyer of Arm, has already surpassed $1 trillion, fueled by expectations of AI-driven growth in the industry. Analyst Paul Golding of Macquarie suggests that Arm could have a potential upside of $31.4 billion, considering the elevated valuations of its industry peers.

SoftBank’s recent activities include the establishment of a joint venture for building automated warehouses and an investment in insurance tech company Tractable. Analyst Rolf Bulk notes that with Arm reinvesting in new markets, it is entering a phase where it can benefit from these investments.