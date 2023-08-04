Exploring Sodiophilic Alloys for Stable Sodium Metal Deposition

In recent years, there has been significant interest in alternative energy storage systems, driven by the uneven global distribution and rising prices of lithium resources. Researchers have been investigating alternatives such as sodium-ion batteries (SIBs), potassium-ion batteries, and supercapacitors. Sodium (Na) has emerged as a promising alternative due to its natural abundance, low electrochemical voltage, and high theoretical capacity.

Among sodium metal batteries (SMBs), anode-less sodium metal batteries are considered the best choice. They offer higher energy density, lower cost, and easier cell preparation. However, the development of sodium metal anodes has been hindered by dendrite growth and side reactions, which lead to performance deterioration. These side reactions occur at the interface of Na metal and electrolyte, resulting in the formation of an unstable solid electrolyte interphase (SEI).

Researchers have explored various strategies to address these challenges. One promising approach is the integration of sodiophilic alloys, such as bismuth (Bi), which has a high affinity for Na. In a recent study, a Bi modification layer ([email protected]) was designed and constructed on a copper foil through a simple liquid-phase reduction reaction. The bismuth nanoparticles transformed into a sodiophilic Na-rich alloy phase with a porous structure. This unique structure allowed for uniform and dense deposition of sodium metal, minimizing dendrite growth and reducing overpotential.

The [email protected] demonstrated a long lifespan and high coulombic efficiency (CE) in sodium plating/stripping experiments. It achieved a lifespan of 750 hours at 1 mA cm−2 and 1 mAh cm−2, with an average CE of up to 99.5%. Even at higher current density (2 mA cm−2), it remained stable for 750 cycles, with an average CE up to 99.6%. When coupled with a Na3V2(PO4)3 cathode, the [email protected] showed sustainable cycle performance over 80 cycles.

This study provides insights into the design and construction of sodiophilic alloy modification layers for stable sodium metal deposition. It offers potential solutions to the challenges faced by anode-less sodium metal batteries, paving the way for the development of efficient and reliable energy storage systems.