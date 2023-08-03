Social Security Fraud and the Threat of Artificial Intelligence

Social Security fraud has been a persistent issue for many years, but now there is a new concern: the use of artificial intelligence (AI) as a powerful tool for committing fraud. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has expressed alarm about the potential impact of AI on fraudulent schemes.

During a briefing with U.S. House members, the SSA’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) highlighted how AI is becoming a primary driver of emerging technologies and impacting society. The SSA Inspector General has also raised concerns about criminals leveraging AI to make fraudulent schemes easier, faster, and more profitable.

In a recent investigation, the SSA OIG discovered that an AI-powered chatbot was impersonating Social Security beneficiaries and diverting monthly benefit payments to fraudulent accounts. The chatbot numbers were traced back to overseas locations, where organized groups of “money mules” facilitated the movement of stolen funds.

To address this issue, the SSA has established an internal Task Force to study AI and related technology. The goal is to understand the tools, processes, and staffing needed to investigate and deter AI-related fraud. However, the agency is facing challenges due to a lack of funding, which is impacting customer service and fraud prevention efforts.

AI fraud goes beyond chatbots impersonating the SSA. Recently, a realistic-looking AI-generated video of President Joe Biden circulated, urging people to sign up for extra Social Security benefits. This highlights how AI can exploit beneficiaries by soliciting personal information for monetary gain.

Experts emphasize that combatting AI fraud will require significant funding and ongoing efforts. The SSA needs financial resources to effectively counter this evolving threat. With criminals leveraging AI technology to enhance their fraudulent activities, the agency is working against the clock to detect and prevent these schemes before they cause further harm.