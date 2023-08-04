Social Security Administration Raises Concerns About AI-Driven Fraud

Social Security fraud has become a persistent problem, but officials are now sounding the alarm about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) as a tool for committing fraud. Anthony Monaco from the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) recently briefed members of the US House about the impact of AI on society, emphasizing its role as a driving force behind emerging technologies.

The Inspector General of the SSA, Gail Ennis, highlighted in a memo to the Acting SSA Commissioner the potential for criminals to exploit AI to make fraudulent schemes more efficient, realistic, and profitable. Ennis also pointed to a recent investigation by the SSA OIG, which uncovered the use of an AI-powered chatbot to impersonate Social Security beneficiaries and redirect their monthly benefit payments to fraudulent accounts.

Responding to these findings, the SSA has established an internal Task Force dedicated to studying AI and related technology. The task force’s objective is to determine the necessary tools, processes, and staffing required to investigate and prevent AI-related fraud.

AI-driven fraud extends beyond impersonated chatbots targeting the SSA. An example of this manipulation is a realistic-looking fake video of President Joe Biden circulating, urging individuals to sign up for additional Social Security benefits. This demonstrates how AI can deceive beneficiaries, leading them to disclose personal information with the promise of extra money.

Unfortunately, the SSA faces challenges in addressing AI fraud due to a lack of funding. Haywood Talcove, CEO of the government business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, emphasizes the urgency of the situation, stating that the SSA cannot afford to extensively study the issue.

Effectively combatting AI-driven fraud will require substantial financial resources, which the SSA currently lacks. Experts warn that ongoing and expensive efforts will be necessary to effectively tackle this evolving threat.