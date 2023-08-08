Mysterious Comet-Like Phenomenon Captivates Social Media Users in Melbourne

Social media users in Melbourne were recently captivated by a mysterious comet-like object streaking across the night sky. Numerous videos captured the unusual sight during the late hours, and many witnesses reported feeling the ground shake shortly after the sighting.

Speculation about the phenomenon quickly spread on social media, with various suggestions ranging from a meteor to space junk burning up in the atmosphere. Geoscience Australia, a government agency responsible for monitoring seismic activity, acknowledged receiving reports of movement in northwest Melbourne around midnight. However, there was insufficient data to publish on the agency’s website.

Witnesses eagerly shared their videos and photos, finding comfort in the fact that they were not the only ones who witnessed the event. Many described a thud or tremor accompanying the ground shaking. One witness even mentioned being on the beach in Ocean Grove, feeling as though the comet had passed directly overhead.

This is not the first time such a celestial event has captured public attention in Melbourne. Last year, a large meteor dazzled onlookers as it streaked across the sky, leading some to mistake it for a UFO. Meteors, which are space rocks that burn in the Earth’s atmosphere, can potentially cause significant damage. In fact, in 1908, a meteor exploded over the remote Tunguska area in Siberia, resulting in a devastating 12-megaton blast.

The mysterious comet-like phenomenon witnessed in Melbourne has left locals and social media users intrigued, sparking discussions about the wonders of the universe and the possibility of future sightings. The event serves as a reminder of the incredible celestial happenings that can surprise and awe us.