Top Cities for Cockroach Infestations: A Troubling Trend

A recent study conducted by Pest Gnome, a pest control company, has revealed the most roach-infested cities in the United States. While it is unsurprising that cockroaches are an unwelcome guest in homes, the alarming frequency of infestations is cause for concern. The study used data from the Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine the rankings.

Although no California city made it to the top ten, four cities in the Golden State – Los Angeles, Riverside, San Jose, and San Francisco – were among the top 25 cities for cockroach service calls. This highlights the prevalence of roach infestations in densely-populated areas.

Topping the list was Houston, Texas, with 37 percent of homes experiencing signs of cockroaches in the past year. The high heat and humidity in the region provide perfect conditions for roaches to thrive. Following Houston, cities like San Antonio, Tampa, and Phoenix also ranked high on the list.

Cockroaches are not just unpleasant creatures; they also pose health risks. The Illinois Department of Public Health warns that roaches can transmit disease pathogens, including bacteria that cause food poisoning. To prevent infestations, Pest Gnome advises sealing any entry points, cleaning up crumbs, fixing leaky pipes, and using bug repellents and traps. However, if these measures prove ineffective, it is recommended to seek the assistance of a professional exterminator.

As families gather for the holidays, it is crucial to address the issue of roach infestations. With the right preventive measures and prompt action, we can ensure that these unwanted guests do not spoil our festive season.